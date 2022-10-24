10-year unsolved murder: Bryan Lewis’s family holds vigil

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bryan Lewis’s family said they’ve held a vigil every single year for the past ten years to raise awareness about his case.

They said they hope this year’s balloon release in Shively Sunday brings them one step closer to an answer.

Mother of Bryan Lewis, Rhonda Mars said she is offering a $10,000 reward for the person who can link a killer to her son’s death.

”I want answers, I want justice, I want the person who killed Bryan in jail,” Mars said. ”It’s horrible, everyday not knowing, no answers....no....not knowing,” Mars said.

Rhonda Mars said on October 20, 2012, around 2a.m., her son went to answer a knock the door. She said he was shot 7 times- along with his dog champ.

Bryan’s family and friends said they forced to re-live that pain again and again

”I was there in the house, and I saw Brian. And I couldn’t help him,” Mars said.

Mars said her son was 21 when he died. He wanted to be a professional basketball player and had a bright future. She tells his story over and over, hoping it might lead to someone coming forward.

”Everybody here loved him, and he loved everybody here. It’s just a real hard struggle,” Mars said

Mars said she hasn’t heard anything from detectives since her son’s case went cold 10 years ago. She said rumors have circulated, but have never materialized. Making the grief hit harder, raising one of her son’s two daughters

”Raising her without him, and all the questions that she has and she is pretty miserable too,” Mars said.

With no leads, Mars said her family will continue to come together each year.

”There’s no telling what he’d be and where he’d be right now,” Mars said.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.