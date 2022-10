LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - CenterStage’s upcoming production of “Falsettos” features plenty of music and dancing.

The show opens this week in Louisville.

Shows on Oct. 27, 29, 30-31 and Nov. 3 at the Trager Family JCC.

Tickets are $25 and can be bought by clicking or tapping here.

