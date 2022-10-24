Contact Troubleshooters
Crews called to fire in barn storing ammo in Southern Indiana

Crews responded to the property around 2 p.m. Monday.
Crews responded to the property around 2 p.m. Monday.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon.

Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”

Higgins said crews are working to contain the fire before it reaches nearby fields and houses.

In the past 24 hours, Higgins said crews responded to three similar fires, one caused by a cigarette that was thrown in the ditch.

He urges the public not to burn anything due to the dry land and wind.

Property owners John and Rebecca Sims said they were not home when the fire broke out.

“I received a call this morning, I was at work, and I received a call from a friend who had passed by here and noticed smoke,” John said. “When he passed by again it looked more intense, so he thought I’d want to know, and I notified the sheriff’s department.”

“This afternoon we were both (gone,) I was in New Albany with my mother-in-law, and he was in Madison,“ Rebecca said. “I received a text from my neighbor, she videoed what was going on, and that’s about 3 p.m.”

“We’re sick,” John said. “We have a little farm there, and we raise animals. We’re sick, everything we’ve got is here.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

