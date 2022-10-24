Contact Troubleshooters
CycLOUvia returns to Louisville

The event is named after honor of former 8th District Councilman Tom Owen, who was a big advocate for biking and walking in the community.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bikes, scooters and skateboards took over the streets of the Highlands over the weekend.

Bardstown Road was shut down on Sunday for this year’s Tom Owen CycLOUvia event.

The event was named in honor of the former 8th District councilman who was a big advocate for biking and walking in the community.

Sunday couldn’t have been any better for it.

“This is just really a time where you can get out and fellowship with friends, get some exercise, enjoy the fresh air, and this weekend we could not beat the weather,” Jody Hamilton with Louisville Forward said.

This was the eleventh CycLOUvia event.

