Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Much-needed rain returns late Tuesday

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, October 24, 2022
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and thunder Tuesday evening
  • Some storms will have gusty winds
  • Cooler rest of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High clouds will become more widespread tonight, eventually thickening up as we head toward Tuesday morning. This will keep lows from dropping below the 50s in all areas, making for another mild night in WAVE Country.

While a rogue shower or two is possible early Tuesday, we’ll stay cloudy and warm until late afternoon. Between 6PM and midnight ET we’ll see a band of rain and thunder move through. A stronger storm is possible, but that threat seems pretty low right now.

It’ll be windy Tuesday night as the rain and thunder moves through and a few higher gusts are possible within any thunderstorms. Not every single location will see rain, but the majority of the region will. Lows by Wednesday morning will be near 50.

Clouds and even some drizzle and light showers are possible Wednesday morning as the parent area of low pressure with this system moves through, but we’ll work on eroding the clouds later in the day. Highs will generally be in the 50s.

By Thursday we’re looking mainly sunny with highs recovering back into the 60s. Expect a good dose of sunshine later in the week with increasing clouds for the weekend.

Eventually our next rain chance will move in late Sunday and into the day on Monday, potentially impacting trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, October 24, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, October 24, 2022

Most Read

LMPD cruiser
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Douglass Hills neighborhood
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Crews responded to the property around 2 p.m. Monday.
Crews called to fire in barn storing ammo in Southern Indiana
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open

Latest News

StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/24
Clouds showing the appearance of breaking waves east of the continental divide in Colorado in...
Behind the Forecast: Kelvin-Helmholtz: Ocean-like waves in the sky
Frymire Winter Forecast 10/3/22
Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major...
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian