FORECAST: Much-needed rain returns late Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain and thunder Tuesday evening

Some storms will have gusty winds

Cooler rest of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High clouds will become more widespread tonight, eventually thickening up as we head toward Tuesday morning. This will keep lows from dropping below the 50s in all areas, making for another mild night in WAVE Country.

While a rogue shower or two is possible early Tuesday, we’ll stay cloudy and warm until late afternoon. Between 6PM and midnight ET we’ll see a band of rain and thunder move through. A stronger storm is possible, but that threat seems pretty low right now.

It’ll be windy Tuesday night as the rain and thunder moves through and a few higher gusts are possible within any thunderstorms. Not every single location will see rain, but the majority of the region will. Lows by Wednesday morning will be near 50.

Clouds and even some drizzle and light showers are possible Wednesday morning as the parent area of low pressure with this system moves through, but we’ll work on eroding the clouds later in the day. Highs will generally be in the 50s.

By Thursday we’re looking mainly sunny with highs recovering back into the 60s. Expect a good dose of sunshine later in the week with increasing clouds for the weekend.

Eventually our next rain chance will move in late Sunday and into the day on Monday, potentially impacting trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Stay tuned!

