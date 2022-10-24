Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warm afternoon ahead with rain returning Tuesday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Near-record warmth for Louisville today (Current record is 82°)
  • Period of rain/thunder Tuesday afternoon/evening
  • Light rain expected for Halloween weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures look to get awful close to record levels later today. Current record high for Louisville is 82°...current thinking is that we will fall just short of that mark.

Skies remain cloudy tonight, limiting lows to the 50s.

Warm and breezy on Tuesday but the talk will be about the approaching batch of rain and some thunder toward evening. While the radar looks to light up, there will be limits on how much can fall and even a couple spots that get skipped. Windy with a period of showers (some thunder) during the 5 p.m.-8 p.m. window. Wind gusts could be potentially higher even in heavier showers without thunder.

Spotty showers will flow in from the west for late evening and overnight.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

