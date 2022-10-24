FORECAST: Warm with increasing clouds today; rain returns tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain arrives tomorrow with a cold front; strong storms are possible in the late afternoon/evening

Cloudy, cooler midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite clouds increasing throughout the day, today looks quite warm. Highs return to near 80° this afternoon. Today’s record high in Louisville is 82°, set back in 2010.

Skies remain cloudy tonight, limiting lows to the 50s.

After a cloudy start, rain chances increase Tuesday afternoon as a cold front approaches. Some of our afternoon and evening thunderstorms could be strong; monitor the forecast for the latest information. Highs tomorrow climb into the 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Tuesday night, before moving out of the region Wednesday morning. The rain and clouds will keep lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Clouds gradually move out of the region on Wednesday as temperatures top out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 60s by the upcoming weekend.

