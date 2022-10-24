Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warm with increasing clouds today; rain returns tomorrow

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain arrives tomorrow with a cold front; strong storms are possible in the late afternoon/evening
  • Cloudy, cooler midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite clouds increasing throughout the day, today looks quite warm. Highs return to near 80° this afternoon. Today’s record high in Louisville is 82°, set back in 2010.

Skies remain cloudy tonight, limiting lows to the 50s.

After a cloudy start, rain chances increase Tuesday afternoon as a cold front approaches. Some of our afternoon and evening thunderstorms could be strong; monitor the forecast for the latest information. Highs tomorrow climb into the 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Tuesday night, before moving out of the region Wednesday morning. The rain and clouds will keep lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Clouds gradually move out of the region on Wednesday as temperatures top out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 60s by the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 23, 2022
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 23, 2022

Most Read

The driver stayed at the scene.
Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Scott Patrick
Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road

Latest News

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 23, 2022
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 23, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 10/21
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. - Weather - Friday, October 21, 2022
Clouds showing the appearance of breaking waves east of the continental divide in Colorado in...
Behind the Forecast: Kelvin-Helmholtz: Ocean-like waves in the sky