FORECAST: Windy with afternoon, evening rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rounds of showers (a few thunderstorms) this afternoon/evening

WIND ADVISORY: southwest of Louisville from 10 AM to 8 PM; gusts up to 45 MPH

Rain is possible on Halloween weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase this morning ahead of our next cold front. While a stray shower or two is possible this morning, our rain chances significantly increase during the afternoon. Highs today max out in the 70s. It will also be windy with gusts near 30 MPH.

A band of showers and thunderstorms races through the region this evening. A strong thunderstorm is possible; that threat remains low. Lows slide into the upper 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning.

As an area of low pressure rotates by tomorrow, skies will remain cloudy. Some areas may see drizzle or light rain showers Wednesday morning. Clouds look to limit highs to the 50s.

Clouds decrease tomorrow night, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

