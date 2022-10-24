Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Windy with finally some rain moving in

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, October 24, 2022
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind Advisory: Southwest of Louisville through 8pm ET
  • Windy afternoon and night with gusts up to 40 mph at times
  • Cloudy and chilly Wednesday coming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Few showers into the afternoon hours with the wind gusts increasing to roughly 20-30 mph at times. Temperatures will vary with the showers with most areas in the 60s/70s.

A period of rain/thunder this evening along with strong wind gusts. The wind will ease for a few hours but will ramp back up overnight toward sunrise.

Very light rain/drizzle in the morning with still some decent wind gusts. When you combine the clouds/wind, it will feel chilly out with temperatures struggling through the 50s all day.

Clouds decrease tomorrow night, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Another system rolls in over the weekend with some rain showers into Sunday especially. Some of these may carry over into Halloween as well but amounts will be light.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

