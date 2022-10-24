Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders joined the community to mark the start of Waterfront Park’s expansion into West Louisville Monday.

Phase four of the $50 million dollar project’s goal is to break the 9th Street divide. When construction is done, renovations will extend the park west of 10th Street.

Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people living in West Louisville.

“When you see what’s being built here, the thought that’s been put in making that extra learning experience, it’s going to create incredible memories and times for the families of this community,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

Beshear supported the effort with a $10 million donation from Team Kentucky and added that he was proud he was of the nonpartisan support that helped put the project together.

“Instead of seeing a pile of dirt, you are going to see thousands of people here,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “You are going to see kids running through water features.”

Phase four features include an outdoor experience center for children, part of a partnership with Kentucky Science Center. Also, a large observation pier, outdoor exercise area, vendor and event spaces.

”Listen folks, the fight for equity in this city and beyond is not about right versus left,” Beshear said. “It’s about right versus wrong. As a dad, I believe that every family deserves the chance to enjoy this park; and to spend time together in such a beautiful outdoor space.”

”I can’t wait for the day very soon when everyone can come together and enjoy that view,” Christopher Jones, Waterfront Park Board Director of Development said.

The total expected cost for the expansion is $50 million.

Already $26 million had already been raised from a combination of city, state and charities.

To learn more about the expansion, click or tap here.

