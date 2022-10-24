Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Group holds signs, does Nazi salutes in support of Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets

Photos show a small group of people on an overpass holding banners that read, “Honk if you know...
Photos show a small group of people on an overpass holding banners that read, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.” The group is also seen doing the Nazi salute.(Rep. Karen Bass/@KarenBassLA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Demonstrators in Los Angeles are being condemned for publicly supporting antisemitic tweets from Kanye West.

Photos show a small group of people on an overpass Saturday holding banners that read, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.” The group is also seen doing the Nazi salute.

One of West’s tweets from Oct. 8 said he was “going death con three on Jewish people.”

West, also known as Ye, said he was sorry for the people he hurt but that he did not regret the comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver stayed at the scene.
Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
Scott Patrick
Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in...
3 wounded in shooting at St. Louis high school, police say
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/24
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/24
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers’ leader gets COVID
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Warm afternoon ahead with rain returning Tuesday