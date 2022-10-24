Contact Troubleshooters
Harrison County Sheriff’s office calls for investigation after inmate dies by suicide

By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a Harrison County corrections inmate died by suicide early Sunday morning.

Around 4:53 a.m., corrections officers went into 35-year-old Raymond Frederick Toops’ cell after he did not come to the door during the morning med pass.

A release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said officers found Toops had attempted suicide by hanging.

They immediately performed CPR and requested EMS. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and Toops died.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department called for an outside agency to investigate Toops’ death.

An autopsy was performed around 12 p.m. on Monday.

