Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30p.m. officers responded to a call of a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man who had been shot. The victim received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or you may utilize our crime tip portal.

