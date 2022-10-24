Man taken to hospital after being hit by car near Shepherdsville Road bowling alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital late Sunday night after he was hit by a car on near a Shepherdsville Road bowling alley.

Around 1145 p.m. Louisville Metro officers responded to a report of an injury accident at Fern Valley Road and Shepherdsville Road, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Officers arrived and found a man had been hit by a car.

EMS was called, and the man was taken to the University of Louisville. He is expected to be OK.

No other information was provided. LMPD is investigating.

