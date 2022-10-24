Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man taken to hospital after being hit by car near Shepherdsville Road bowling alley

The man is expected to be OK.
The man is expected to be OK.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital late Sunday night after he was hit by a car on near a Shepherdsville Road bowling alley.

Around 1145 p.m. Louisville Metro officers responded to a report of an injury accident at Fern Valley Road and Shepherdsville Road, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Officers arrived and found a man had been hit by a car.

EMS was called, and the man was taken to the University of Louisville. He is expected to be OK.

No other information was provided. LMPD is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver stayed at the scene.
Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
Scott Patrick
Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game

Latest News

There are two candidates on the ballot to represent District 6 on the JCPS board.
Closer look at JCPS District 6 Board candidates
Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people living in West...
Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park
The defendant and family of the victims ran through the back of the courtroom into a back...
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach
Barnstable is famous for the Barnstable Derby Gala and her contributions to diabetes research.
Wilma Barnstable's legacy remembered by family