Man taken to hospital after being shot in Douglass Hills neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital this morning after being shot in his leg in the Douglass Hills neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a reported shooting in the 100 block of La Fontenay Drive at about 8:30 a.m.

Louisville Metro EMS was called to the scene and took the victim to UofL Hospital, according to a release.

Police say the victim was alert and conscious and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made as LMPD’s Eighth Division continues to investigate.

