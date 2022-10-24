Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Philanthropist, gala co-founder Wilma Barnstable passes away at 94

Barnstable is famous for the Barnstable Derby Gala and her contributions to diabetes research.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky philanthropist, Wilma Lee “Willie” Haverly Barnstable, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21. She was 94.

Barnstable was born on Aug. 9. 1928 in Corbin, Kentucky.

When she was 16-year-old, Barnstable left Corbin for Lexington, where she enrolled at the University of Kentucky.

After she graduated, she married Dale Barnstable and started their family. After teaching for many years, she retired and began a new venture with her daughters.

In 1988, the retired mother of four co-founded the Barnstable Derby Gala. For decades, the Gala became known as a warming, inviting event. Partially, because of its location being at the Barnstable home.

“The family greets you like you are one of their friends,” Barnstable spokesperson Brent Rogers said. “I think Willie will best be known for not only her achievements, going to college at 16 but being a philanthropist.”

The Barnstable Brown Gala is a fundraising event for diabetic research. The Barnstable family has donated over $17 million dollars to the University of Kentucky UK HealthCare’s Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center.

In Barnstable’s obituary, it said this week she was working on plans for the Gala and center.

UK Health released a statement about her passing, saying in part:

“Thanks to Ms. Barnstable and her family, patients with diabetes in Kentucky are receiving the highest level of care and benefiting from innovative research that impacts treatment and understanding of the disease.” Dr. Newman said. “Having a center where clinical care, research and education come together for the benefit of patients now and in the future is a tremendous asset and resource for everyone in Kentucky and beyond. Thanks to the family’s support of our work here at UK HealthCare, Ms. Barnstable’s legacy will live on for many years to come.”

The Barnstable family is thankful for the supportive calls, texts, and messages from the community as they are grieving.

“Not only was Willie a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, but she was also a beauty contest winner,” Rogers said. “She held several master’s degrees. She got on a train in Corbin, Kentucky at 16 and went to UK. This is a lady who knew what she wanted and knew how she was going to get it. That is a testament to the party her family and her legacy she will be remembered by.”

Visitation at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church on Sunday Nov. 6th at 1 p.m. and brief service will follow at 2 p.m.

Donations in her honor are to be sent to Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center UK Healthcare P.O. Box 34184 Lexington, KY 40588.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver stayed at the scene.
Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
Scott Patrick
Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game

Latest News

The man is expected to be OK.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by car near Shepherdsville Road bowling alley
There are two candidates on the ballot to represent District 6 on the JCPS board.
Closer look at JCPS District 6 Board candidates
Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people living in West...
Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park
The defendant and family of the victims ran through the back of the courtroom into a back...
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach