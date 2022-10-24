Southern Indiana man arrested on child sex crimes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation that started in July by the Indiana State Police has led to the arrest of a Harrison County man for alleged child sex crimes.

Rex W. Sheckell, 57, of Lanesville, Indiana, is being accused of committing molestations and other crimes during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The crimes allegedly took place at Sheckell’s residence and a camp in Harrison County, according to state police.

Sheckell was arrested on Thursday at his residence and booked at the Harrison County Jail.

Sheckell was arrested on the following charges:

Child Molesting - Level 1 Felony 1 (4 Counts)

Incest - Level 4 Felony

Sexual Misconduct with a Minor - Level 4 Felony

Incest - Victim Less Than 16 Years Old - Level 5 Felony

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Mackenzie Benham at the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg by calling 1-812-248-4374.

