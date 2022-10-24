Students get out of classroom to focus on networking

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - Taking instructional time away from students may seem counterintuitive. At Prosser Career Education Center, one day away from the classroom, though, could just the day that jump starts their future.

On Monday, Prosser invited over 70 business partners to campus to speak with students. Networking is something Principal Nancy Campbell thinks education is missing at most places.

“When we think about networking, we definitely don’t do a good job of providing those opportunities for students,” said Campbell. “At Prosser, we intend to do so.”

Prosser has more than 30 pathways to choose from, taking in students from more than 20 schools from six Southern Indiana Counties. Most of the employers need help now.

Dentistry student Grace Stickels said she talked to a dentist and orthodontist Monday who told her there’s stuff she can do for them right now, and beyond high school.

“They told me we can work for them now part-time,” she said, “and in the summer they’re looking for help from us.”

Stickels, a junior, will graduate with enough qualifications to work in those offices immediately. She wants to be an orthodontist eventually. But it’s also other fields that need employees, obviously. Construction companies need trained workers too, for example, and Prosser has plenty of student in that field.

The event Monday is an annual affair.

