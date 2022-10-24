Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teen charged in 2021 homicide

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.

The crime happened around 3 p.m. June 20, 2021 at Date Street and Dr. W.J. Hodge. Officers were called there on a person down and found the victim, a man in his 40′s, dead.

The teenage suspect was taken into custody in Nashville on October 14.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver stayed at the scene.
Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
Scott Patrick
Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game

Latest News

CycLOUvia returned to Louisville with its 11th event.
CycLOUvia returns to Louisville
CycLOUvia returns to Louisville
CycLOUvia returns to Louisville
Misty Glin, left, and Corrie Shull, right, are both running for the JCPS District 6 board seat.
Closer look at JCPS District 6 Board candidates
WAVE, Norton Children’s Hospital partner for Home & BMW Raffle, raising $113,700 for children’s behavioral health