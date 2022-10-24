Teen charged in 2021 homicide
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood.
Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
The crime happened around 3 p.m. June 20, 2021 at Date Street and Dr. W.J. Hodge. Officers were called there on a person down and found the victim, a man in his 40′s, dead.
The teenage suspect was taken into custody in Nashville on October 14.
