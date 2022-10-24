Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric opens new location in Elizabethtown, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric celebrated the opening of their new location in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Monday.

The local home services provider officially opened at 2916 Ring Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Locally owned and operated since 1982, Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric offers customers plumbing, HVAC, electrical and bathroom remodeling services throughout Kentucky.

“This new location represents the company’s innovative vision for tomorrow’s value-added service,” President Tom Drexler expressed. “Navigating the complexity of home service installation, repair and replacement can be challenging and stressful to homeowners and we aim to be a helpful resource that’ll provide you with the best results every time. We look forward to serving our customers with integrity, competence and objectivity. We are so proud to be part of such a great community.”

The new location is projected to generate four to five million dollars for the company and the community. The company also plans to open a new location in Frankfort, Kentucky by the end of the year.

“We are excited about our move to Elizabethtown in a brand-new office space,” Branch Manager Heath Murray explained. “And look forward to continuing to be a valued part of our community by providing our quality professional customer service for home services locally. We will explore each customer’s situation to sufficient detail and gather significant facts to gain understanding of the problems, the scope of assistance needed, and the possible benefits our service and technical recommendations may provide to our customers with total, upfront pricing guaranteed.”

For more information on the Elizabethtown location, click or tap here.

