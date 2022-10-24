WAVE, Norton Children’s Hospital partner for Home & BMW Raffle, raising $113,700 for children’s behavioral health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle Sell-a-Thon on WAVE raised a remarkable $113,700 for children’s behavioral health!

Donations will help Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Winners of the raffle will be announced on Nov. 19 during the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation Snow Ball gala and will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

Want to learn more about this annual event? One local family spoke with WAVE News Anchor about how important the funds are for behavioral health at Norton Children’s Hospital.

A special thanks to our viewers all throughout WAVE Country for your generous contributions!

