$4.3 million lottery ticket expires after going unclaimed for months

Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.
Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.(Mehaniq via canva)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A multimillion-dollar lottery ticket in Arizona has officially expired after going unclaimed.

Arizona’s Family reports no one has claimed a $4.3 million winning ticket for months, and the money is being returned to future prize pools.

Officials with the Arizona Lottery said a person had purchased the winning ticket at a Safeway store near Guadalupe Road and Alma School. The unclaimed ticket matched all six numbers that day for “The Pick” game. That jackpot was worth an estimated $4.3 million, or $2.15 million for the cash option.

According to lottery officials, the next drawing for “The Pick” is set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

