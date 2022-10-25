Contact Troubleshooters
Deadline to request mail-in absentee ballot in Jefferson County approaching

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Registered voters in Jefferson County who want to vote early have one day left to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot.

All requests must be in by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Registered voters can get more information on requesting a mail-in absentee ballot and what the qualifications are by visiting the clerk’s office’s website or by calling the Jefferson County Board of Elections at (502) 574-6100.

“This election, like every election, is important, and we’re glad to see continued interest in mail-in absentee ballots for those that meet the requirements,” Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said in a release. “This convenient option lets those unable to make it to the polls during in-person voting still make their voices heard, and we’re glad to make sure their votes count.”

Registered voters can also return their requested ballots to a drop box at the election center at 1000 East Liberty Street instead of mailing them. This can be done Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be drop boxes at all seven polling places open during in-person no-excuse absentee voting. Details on locations, days, and times for the drop boxes can be found by clicking or tapping here.

