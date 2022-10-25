Decision 2022: Meet the Louisville Metro District 25 candidates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - District 25 in the southwest metro includes Auburndale, Southland Park, Pleasure Ridge Park, Valley Station and more relatively rural neighborhoods.

Amy Holton Stewart took the seat in 2021, selected by council after her predecessor resigned. Now Holton Stewart, a Democrat, is challenged by Republican Khalil “Charlie” Batshon.

Batshon owns a restaurant on Dixie Highway and is board vice chair for Southwest Community Ministries. He said his priorities are public safety, infrastructure, and “bringing back South End values” like home, family, and kindness.

Holton Stewart spent decades as a JCPS family and youth service coordinator. Her next term priorities are public safety, infrastructure, and bringing more nice resources to the district, like parks and playgrounds.

On public safety, Holton Stewart thinks recent council-approved raises will help LMPD recruit and retain, allowing more police visibility and engagement.

“They are aware that there’s a public perception problem–-and it’s on both sides,” said Holton Stewart. “I believe that with the increase in officers that they can get back to their regular routine with patrolling.”

Batshon said a change at the top will help Louisville Metro Police Department, a department currently down about 300 officers.

“Culture is everything, and if leadership is not setting a good tone with the culture… that trickles down, and you lose people,” said Batshon.

On homelessness, Holton Stewart says she has secured funding for a mobile outreach van to serve the growing homeless population in District 25.

“Because we know that all of the resources in Louisville for the homeless are downtown,” said Holton Stewart.

As for new affordable housing in general, Holton Stewart said, “I believe that it needs to be done in a fair way, and it needs to be done in a responsible way. It doesn’t need to impede on some neighborhoods that are already land-locked.”

On homelessness, Batshon said, “I think we need to do a better job stopping buses coming in and dropping off people who are homeless from other cities into our community.”

Batshon said he doesn’t see affordable housing as an issue for council but for individuals.

“We need to do a better job of watching what we’re buying and not overspending,” said Batshon.

On infrastructure, Holton Stewart says sidewalks need improvements and more district roads need to be paved with proper drainage–built to last.

“It’s not just laying down the pavement but coordinating those services to make sure it’s done correctly,” said Holton Stewart.

Batshon said, “We need to do a better job of not spending all the money in our city inside the Watterson and think about some of the areas outside the Watterson that are neglected.”

Election Day in Kentucky is November 8.

