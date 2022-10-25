Contact Troubleshooters
Disqualified Kentucky State Representative appeals ruling
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Disqualified Kentucky State Representative for District 31 candidate Susan Tyler Witten said on Friday that she appealed the ruling.

Witten was disqualified from the race Wednesday after her opponent Susan Foster petitioned for it.

The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law said candidates must live in the district they plan to run for.

“We feel like the law is clear and is on our side and that my opponent used old statutes,” Witten said. “A lot of which already had amendments and those amendments are in our favor, and we’re confident we’re going to win our appeal.”

Witten filed her paperwork on Jan. 19 and the district lines were updated the next day.

The voters are the group Witten said this decision hurts most.

“Getting to choose your representation is one of the most important things I think we can have in this country,” she said. “And my opponent is actively trying to prevent that from happening in District 31. And all I want is the people of District 31 to have a choice and can vote in the ballot box.”

The court of appeals has not scheduled a date for the case to be heard. Witten said that she expects it to be expedited.

