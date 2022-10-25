Fern Creek homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man shot to death Sunday night in Fern Creek has been released.

Leonard Werner, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Around 8:30 p.m. October 23, Louisville Metro police were called to a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. Werner was dead before medical aid could arrive.

No arrests have been made in Werner’s death. Anyone that can give information to help police find those involved is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

