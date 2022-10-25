First responders show ways to assist someone suffering cardiac arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With October as Sudden Cardiac Awareness Month, local first responders want everyone to be ready to help.

Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS discussed what people can do to recognize signs someone is suffering from cardiac arrest and possibly save a life.

If someone is believed to be suffering from cardiac arrest, 911 should be called immediately. CPR should be started as soon as possible and an automated external defibrillator should be used if one is available.

First responders said a person doesn’t need to be trained to help, and CPR is now hands only.

“Without CPR and without early recognition and using an AED, it’s one in 10 survival rate,” Captain Alex Russell from Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS said. “We can up it to three times the survival rate with CPR and AED.”

Russell said the most effective way to perform CPR is with both hands together in the middle of the chest, hard and fast, about 100 to 120 times a minute until EMS arrives.

