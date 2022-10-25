Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Rain, wind, and thunder arrives this evening

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind Advisory until 8 p.m. ET for Meade, Hardin, Grayson, and Breckinridge Counties
  • Storms between 5-11 p.m. ET tonight will have gusty winds at times, only a small strong storm threat
  • Cloudy Wednesday, cooler and sunnier rest of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A line of rain and wind moves through this evening, mainly between 5-11 p.m. ET. Winds will gust up to 35 mph outside of storms, but a stronger storm with even higher wind gusts cannot be ruled out during this period.

We’ll be in the 50s by Wednesday morning. Some light drizzle is possible Wednesday morning as the area of low pressure associated with our disturbed weather continues to move through. We’ll hold on to clouds, gusty winds, and cooler air through most of the day, keeping us in the 50s.

Clouds will depart Wednesday night, allowing temperatures to drop into the 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday is a much sunnier, warmer, and quieter day with highs reaching back into the 60s.

Friday sees the return of a few more clouds as highs inch back closer to 70 degrees.

The first half of the weekend looks mainly dry but by Sunday we’re looking for an area of low pressure to move in from the southwest, giving us a decent rain chance heading into Sunday night and potentially keeping a few lighter showers around for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. We’ll watch that rain timing closely!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Most Read

Crews responded to the property around 2 p.m. Monday.
Crews called to fire in barn storing ammo in Southern Indiana
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
LMPD cruiser
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Douglass Hills neighborhood
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Murder defendant Paul Wade runs from family members chasing him
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
2022
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/25
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/24
Clouds showing the appearance of breaking waves east of the continental divide in Colorado in...
Behind the Forecast: Kelvin-Helmholtz: Ocean-like waves in the sky