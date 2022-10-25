FORECAST: Rain, wind, and thunder arrives this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind Advisory until 8 p.m. ET for Meade, Hardin, Grayson, and Breckinridge Counties

Storms between 5-11 p.m. ET tonight will have gusty winds at times, only a small strong storm threat

Cloudy Wednesday, cooler and sunnier rest of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A line of rain and wind moves through this evening, mainly between 5-11 p.m. ET. Winds will gust up to 35 mph outside of storms, but a stronger storm with even higher wind gusts cannot be ruled out during this period.

We’ll be in the 50s by Wednesday morning. Some light drizzle is possible Wednesday morning as the area of low pressure associated with our disturbed weather continues to move through. We’ll hold on to clouds, gusty winds, and cooler air through most of the day, keeping us in the 50s.

Clouds will depart Wednesday night, allowing temperatures to drop into the 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday is a much sunnier, warmer, and quieter day with highs reaching back into the 60s.

Friday sees the return of a few more clouds as highs inch back closer to 70 degrees.

The first half of the weekend looks mainly dry but by Sunday we’re looking for an area of low pressure to move in from the southwest, giving us a decent rain chance heading into Sunday night and potentially keeping a few lighter showers around for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. We’ll watch that rain timing closely!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.