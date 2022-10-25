Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Scattered Showers Overnight

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances fade Wednesday; highs in the 50s
  • Sunny and a bit warmer Thursday
  • Another rain chance Sunday & Monday (Halloween)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The bulk of the rain has ended with only scattered showers left into early Wednesday morning.

Most areas picked up between one third and one half inch of much needed rainfall. Temperatures fall into the 50s overnight.

Some light drizzle is possible Wednesday morning as the area of low pressure associated with our disturbed weather continues to move through. We’ll hold on to clouds, gusty winds, and cooler air through most of the day, keeping us in the 50s.

Clouds will depart Wednesday night, allowing temperatures to drop into the 40s by Thursday morning. Thursday is a much sunnier, warmer, and quieter day with highs reaching back into the 60s.

Friday sees the return of a few more clouds as highs inch back closer to 70 degrees.

The first half of the weekend looks mainly dry but by Sunday we’re looking for an area of low pressure to move in from the southwest, giving us a decent rain chance heading into Sunday night and potentially keeping a few lighter showers around for trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

We’ll watch that rain timing closely!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

