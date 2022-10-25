Gov. Beshear highlights record-breaking job growth, development in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the commonwealth is seeing record-breaking job growth and economic development as part of a visit to Lousville.

The conversation was part of Greater Louisville Inc.’s Capitol Connection series, speaking with elected officials and political leaders on business issues within the city and the commonwealth.

Beshear said Kentucky has seen a large number investments in Kentucky, and new jobs created have grown within the past year.

The unemployment rate has been the lowest in Kentucky’s history since April at 3.9%, Beshear said.

Beshear said there are many factors to consider when it comes to the unemployment rate, like retirement, health and child care. However, a new plan was announced to help build the workforce even stronger with better benefits and support to Kentuckians.

He also shared how Kentucky has made it this far and the challenges the commonwealth has faced to get to a brighter future.

”I have faith that we can and will push through these challenges, because I’ve seen it first hand,” Beshear said. “Listen, you don’t come together and fight a global pandemic and not be able to address the other challenges in front of us.”

“If you could go back to March of 2020, and somebody had said, ‘Andy, this pandemic is gonna be really rough, but we’re going to have so many job opportunities three years from now, that’s gonna be our challenge,’ I would’ve said deal,” Beshear added.

Since Beshear assumed office, there have been 119 new location and expansion projects in Louisville that add up to more than $2.4 billion dollars with 7,000 new jobs.

