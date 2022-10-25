Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gov. Beshear highlights record-breaking job growth, development in Kentucky

Beshear said Kentucky has seen a large number investments in Kentucky, and new jobs created...
Beshear said Kentucky has seen a large number investments in Kentucky, and new jobs created have grown within the past year.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the commonwealth is seeing record-breaking job growth and economic development as part of a visit to Lousville.

The conversation was part of Greater Louisville Inc.’s Capitol Connection series, speaking with elected officials and political leaders on business issues within the city and the commonwealth.

Beshear said Kentucky has seen a large number investments in Kentucky, and new jobs created have grown within the past year.

The unemployment rate has been the lowest in Kentucky’s history since April at 3.9%, Beshear said.

Beshear said there are many factors to consider when it comes to the unemployment rate, like retirement, health and child care. However, a new plan was announced to help build the workforce even stronger with better benefits and support to Kentuckians.

He also shared how Kentucky has made it this far and the challenges the commonwealth has faced to get to a brighter future.

”I have faith that we can and will push through these challenges, because I’ve seen it first hand,” Beshear said. “Listen, you don’t come together and fight a global pandemic and not be able to address the other challenges in front of us.”

“If you could go back to March of 2020, and somebody had said, ‘Andy, this pandemic is gonna be really rough, but we’re going to have so many job opportunities three years from now, that’s gonna be our challenge,’ I would’ve said deal,” Beshear added.

Since Beshear assumed office, there have been 119 new location and expansion projects in Louisville that add up to more than $2.4 billion dollars with 7,000 new jobs.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver stayed at the scene.
Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
LMPD cruiser
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Douglass Hills neighborhood

Latest News

With October as Sudden Cardiac Awareness Month, local first responders want everyone to be...
First responders show ways to assist someone suffering cardiac arrest
Kentucky philanthropist, Wilma Lee “Willie” Haverly Barnstable, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21....
Philanthropist, gala co-founder Wilma Barnstable passes away at 94
The man is expected to be OK.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by car near Shepherdsville Road bowling alley
There are two candidates on the ballot to represent District 6 on the JCPS board.
Closer look at JCPS District 6 Board candidates