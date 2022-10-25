Gun found in Seneca High School student’s backpack following fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on campus at Seneca High School on Tuesday morning.

The incident was confirmed in a letter sent out to student’s families by Seneca’s principal, Michael Guy.

According to the letter, a fight occurred inside the building on Tuesday morning that was broken up by school staff.

One of the students involved was taken to the main office, who proceeded to jump out of a window and run away.

Guy said the student left a backpack behind, and staff found a gun inside.

Security was raised inside the building and Louisville Metro Police and JCPS Police were called to assist. The principal said security was raised as the student’s location was unknown after jumping out the window.

Police arrived to ensure the student had not made their way back into the building.

Guy said the student could face criminal charges in connection to the incident and will be disciplined by the school district in accordance to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

The student will be referred for alternative placement following the incident.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority at Seneca,” Guy said. “We will always err on the side of caution when there is any possible security threat to our school.”

This is the second gun to be found at Seneca High School this school year following an incident on Aug. 23, and the 10th gun to be found in total within JCPS.

Five guns had been found by JCPS staff in the same time period during the 2021-2022 school year.

