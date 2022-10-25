Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS middle schoolers are exploring options with new school choice plan

Wesport Middle School Students explore the health sciences academy at Waggener High School.
Wesport Middle School Students explore the health sciences academy at Waggener High School.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of Westport Middle School students were bused to Waggener High School on Monday and Tuesday.

Each student was given the chance to see, first-hand, what the school can offer them in their next step.

Usually, an open house will do, but Waggener Principal Sarah Hitchings said that things have changed under the new JCPS school assignment plan.

“It’s great for families to have a lot of choices, but that also means that schools have to work really hard to showcase all the great things that they have,” Hitchings said.

Hitchings said she likes the way things are set up for Waggener’s feeder schools under the new plan. She said making sure those students know what’s available to them is key.

“Our feeder patterns are much more closely aligned,” Hitchings said. “So we really want Westport Middle School Students to know they can continue on their journey grades nine through 12.”

At Waggener, there are two academies as part of The Academies of Louisville: health sciences and IT/Law.

Like other academies, it also begins with the Freshman Academy, to ease the transition to high school.

Westport eighth grader Isabella Nischwitz said she was impressed Tuesday.

“It’s really inspiring to be able to come to a high school and see how hard they work,” Nischwitz said. “I had a few ideas [for my high school choice]. I’m starting to reconsider those too. I think I’m going to add a new [school] to the list.”

JCPS currently has academies at 15 high schools. Each one creates a specialized pathway based on a career field. The goal is to create qualified candidates for jobs or college.

To learn more about the academies, click or tap here.

