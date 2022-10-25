LMPD search for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department issued an Attempt to Locate on Tuesday for a missing Indiana man believed to be in the Louisville area.

Johnny McPeak, 53, was last seen Monday and could be in the Louisville area, LMPD said in a tweet.

MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Attempt to Locate" for Johnny T. McPeak at the request of the Jackson Co. IN Sheriff. He is 53. Last seen on 10/24/22 & could be in the #Louisville area. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/GPuhg8i2cx — LMPD (@LMPD) October 25, 2022

McPeak is said to be driving a maroon 2018 Dodge Ram with Indiana license plate WX9360.

LMPD said the sticker on the back of the truck said “McPeaks Gun Dogs.”

If anyone has any information about McPeak’s whereabouts, please call 574-LMPD (5673).

