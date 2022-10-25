Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD search for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville

LMPD's Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Attempt to Locate" for Johnny T. McPeak
LMPD's Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Attempt to Locate" for Johnny T. McPeak(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department issued an Attempt to Locate on Tuesday for a missing Indiana man believed to be in the Louisville area.

Johnny McPeak, 53, was last seen Monday and could be in the Louisville area, LMPD said in a tweet.

McPeak is said to be driving a maroon 2018 Dodge Ram with Indiana license plate WX9360.

LMPD said the sticker on the back of the truck said “McPeaks Gun Dogs.”

If anyone has any information about McPeak’s whereabouts, please call 574-LMPD (5673).

