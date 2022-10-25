Louisville Hot Brown Week kicks off with specials at area restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s signature dishes is getting highlighted all week as part of Louisville Hot Brown Week.

The inaugural Louisville Hot Brown Week runs from Oct. 24 through Oct. 30, according to Louisville Tourism. The event encourages locals and visitors to try the dish with specials being offered at multiple restaurants.

The Hot Brown is said to be invented at Louisville’s historic Brown Hotel in the 1920s. The open-faced sandwich is made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes, and is baked until hot.

Multiple Louisville-area restaurants will be participating in Louisville Hot Brown Week, offering $10-$12 specials throughout the week. Participating restaurants include Agave & Rye, Biscuit Belly, Brasserie Provence, J. Graham’s Cafe at the Brown Hotel, Parlour and more.

“Louisville Tourism is proud to support and launch the inaugural Louisville Hot Brown Week to bring local, regional, and national awareness to a true Louisville original,” Michael Fetter, Director of Marketing for Louisville Tourism said in a release. “The hot brown story and dish is iconic in Louisville and deserves this dedicated week to showcase the city’s culinary talents, giving visitors and locals an extra reason to dine out and experience Louisville’s unique, independent restaurant scene.”

An app for Louisville Hot Brown Week has also been released for the App Store and Google Play, where users can track locations offering specials and be entered to win up to $250 in gift cards.

More information on Louisville Hot Brown Week can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.