Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s father dies at 90

Greg Fischer's father, George, died at the age of 90 on Tuesday.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced his father has died.

Fischer released a statement about his father’s passing on Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father George Fischer has passed away at the age of 90. Dad came from humble beginnings here in Louisville, but neither barriers nor horizons limited his energy, intelligence or imagination when it came to meeting life and livelihood on his own terms. He thrived as a high school and college golf champion, served his nation in the Air Force and as a leader in the private sector and state government, and at the tender age of 78, he and my Mom, Mary Lee, started the Family Community Clinic to provide healthcare to low-income families of our city. Most importantly, he was the best father anyone could ask for. He and my Mom taught and showed me and my siblings that caring for others and leaving the world a better place are the best things anyone can accomplish. His family will continue to be guided by the limitless love he showed to our entire family; it will bless us as long as we live.”

