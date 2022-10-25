Police: Man used claw hammer in unprovoked attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested on an assault charge after he allegedly used a hammer to attack a man in Downtown Louisville.

Andrew Hoke, 40, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault.

Louisville Metro police say the attack happened just before 1 a.m. in the 300 block of W. Broadway near the Brown Hotel.

The arrest report says Hoke was inside his Toyota Tacoma pickup when he got out of the vehilce with a hammer, walked up to the victim and struck him on the top of his head with the claw end of the hammer.

Police say Hoke admitted to assaulting the victim and them said he hit the man multiple times over the head and other parts of his body before fleeing from the scene.

Hoke was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

No medical condition was provided for the victim who LMPD says is being treated for head trauma.

