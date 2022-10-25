Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Man used claw hammer in unprovoked attack

Andrew Hoke, 40, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault. Louisville Metro police...
Andrew Hoke, 40, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault. Louisville Metro police say he admitted to attacking a man on a Downtown Louisville street using a claw hammer as a weapon.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested on an assault charge after he allegedly used a hammer to attack a man in Downtown Louisville.

Andrew Hoke, 40, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault.

Louisville Metro police say the attack happened just before 1 a.m. in the 300 block of W. Broadway near the Brown Hotel.

The arrest report says Hoke was inside his Toyota Tacoma pickup when he got out of the vehilce with a hammer, walked up to the victim and struck him on the top of his head with the claw end of the hammer.

Police say Hoke admitted to assaulting the victim and them said he hit the man multiple times over the head and other parts of his body before fleeing from the scene.

Hoke was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

No medical condition was provided for the victim who LMPD says is being treated for head trauma.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the property around 2 p.m. Monday.
Crews called to fire in barn storing ammo in Southern Indiana
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
LMPD cruiser
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Douglass Hills neighborhood
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Murder defendant Paul Wade runs from family members chasing him
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach

Latest News

D'Andre D. Swain, Jr., 18, of Louisville, was taken into custody October 24 in connection with...
Suspect in two July gun violence cases arrested
The Councilwoman’s goal is to prevent another incident like the one that happened with Racing...
New proposed ordinance would prevent non-disclosure agreements from covering up sexual misconduct
Susan Tyler Witten
Disqualified Kentucky State Representative appeals ruling
Disqualified Kentucky State Representative appeals ruling
Disqualified Kentucky State Representative appeals ruling