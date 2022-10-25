Contact Troubleshooters
Metro Council members request ARP funds to address redlining

The ultimate goal is to help 200 households secure homeownership.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council members are proposing a new plan to address redlining and its effects in Louisville.

Redlining is the practice to refuse a loan or insurance to someone because they live in an area deemed to be a “poor financial risk.”

Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, along with other Metro Council members and community leaders, are proposing a total of $13 million funds to address redlining in Louisville.

The proposal would allocate $7.5 million in ARP funds and another $5.5 million from the mid-year adjustment to combat redlining through home ownership opportunities and stabilizing communities impacted.

Metro Council said the goal is to provide home ownership in formerly redlined areas by targeting frontline workers, low-to-moderate income households, people of color and more, as well as eradicating vacant and abandoned housing.

”The intentionality behind this is to create an application that would look at prioritizing those impacted generationally, those who are currently being impacted, and then those who have had the opportunity to maybe go out and live different places,” Dorsey said.

If fully funded, the estimated time to complete the proposal is 18 to 24 months. The ultimate goal is to help 200 households secure homeownership.

