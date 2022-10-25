Contact Troubleshooters
New apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville

Lakeside Gardens celebrates grand opening on Tuesday, October 25th
Lakeside Gardens celebrates grand opening on Tuesday, October 25th(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new luxury apartment community was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Tuesday.

Lakeside Gardens is a 360-unit Class A multifamily community that sits on 20 acres of land in the 4100 block of Herb Lewis Road.

It’s located in one of the fastest-growing submarkets within the Louisville metro area.

The community offers one to three-bedroom garden-style apartment homes.

President of Denton Floyd Real Estate Group, Mitch Collins, shared that this vision started production in the middle of COVID, but found partners to help support their project with the housing shortage in Jeffersonville.

”We plan on building about 2,000 units in this area,” Collins said. “And we think there’s a need for that over the next three to five years. Significant job growth, you’ve got 16 million square feet about three miles up the road from here and that results in about 16,000 brand-new jobs. And it is just one of the fastest-growing areas. Quality of life, we see just a lot of upsides in Clark County going forward.”

The property includes two lakes, walking trails, a heated pool and dog park.

Clark County is known to have the second-highest rent growth rate in the Louisville area.

“As Jeffersonville continues to see significant job and economic growth, it is imperative that we accommodate that growth by providing housing to this community,” Collins said. “We are thrilled to see this project completed and believe that Jeffersonville will continue to see significant expansion over the next 10 years given the economic impact of River Ridge and related developments.”

