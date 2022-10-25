New proposed ordinance would prevent non-disclosure agreements from covering up sexual misconduct

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new proposed ordinance heading to the Louisville Metro Council aims to prevent companies from signing non-disclosure agreements to cover up sexual misconduct.

The ordinance was introduced by Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong and is co-sponsored by Councilman Jecorey Arthur.

It would prevent companies that receive $50,000 or more in city-sponsored incentives (contracts, financial incentives, grants, TIFs, etc.) from preventing or restricting “the disclosure of factual information related to a claim filed in a civil action or a complaint filed in an administrative action regarding an act of sexual assault, act of sexual harassment, or act of workplace harassment or discrimination.”

“The people of Louisville deserve to know that their tax dollars aren’t going to cover up sexual harassment or sexual assault,” Chambers Armstrong said.

The ordinance also mandates companies that do not obey “shall be liable to Louisville Metro for liquidated damages in the amount of 10 percent of the amount of the contract.”

Chambers Armstrong said similar ordinances are already on the books in 17 states.

She also said the ordinance is a response to a national investigation into professional women’s soccer, which revealed sexual abuse and misconduct centered on Racing Louisville FC’s former head coach Christy Holly.

The report accuses Holly of sexually abusing a former Racing Louisville player for an extended period of time, before he was fired.

The team never released the details about Holly’s firing, citing a NDA he signed with the club.

“This is bigger than just what we saw with Louisville Racing FC,” Chambers Armstrong said. “This is something that we’ve seen be a problem in numerous organizations throughout our city. And this ordinance is really about centering survivors’ voices and ending a culture of silencing victims.”

For some Racing Louisville fans, like Catherine Greene, the new city ordinance is a step in the right direction.

“It doesn’t surprise me that this wasn’t on the books already,” Greene said. “I talked to one of the other members of the group about that today. I would...I would rather applaud them for dong it now than criticize them for not having it in place already.”

Greene is a member of the Lou City Ladies, a female-only support group for Racing Louisville and Lou City FC.

She told WAVE News the report has forced her and others in her group to think about ways to continue to support the players, while continuing to push Soccer Holdings, LLC. to take accountability.

“Statistically lots of women have experienced sexual assault,” Greene said. “So it’s re-traumatizing to know that a team that you sport very hardly is hiding it.”

Others agree.

Herman Quinn Jr., the president of the Louisville Coopers fan group, told WAVE News the city’s ordinance was a good way to prevent something like what happened with Racing Louisville from ever happening again.

”This is...this is a lot,” Quinn said. “We put our reputation on the line and we said that we were going to be different. We were going to be better. And it turns out we were not vigilant enough and something happened bad on our watch. So now it’s up to us to make sure that we correct that wrong and make sure that it never happens again.”

Quinn said his group will continue to support Lou City FC and Racing Louisville, while also protesting during the games.

Quinn said they plan to bring signs, wear the color teal and go silent at points during the match.

Lou City FC begins its playoff run Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium.

Chambers Armstrong’s ordinance will be assigned to a Metro Council committee on Tuesday.

