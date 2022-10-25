OVEC opens Jefferson County’s largest Head Start facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio Valley Educational Co-operative held a ceremony on Monday with the opening of their newest educational building.

“Today marks an important step in OVEC’s mission to provide families and children comprehensive services to advance early childhood education throughout our region,” OVEC CEO Jason Adkins said. “This renovated space will provide much-needed childcare opportunities to families in Jefferson County and allow parents to come back into the workforce.”

The Pleasure Ridge Park Early Headstart facility is located at 7304 Dixie Highway and is the fourth center OVEC has opened in the last 16 months.

The services offered aim to help kids become kindergarten ready, a score Jefferson County has fallen short in compared to the rest of the state. OVEC serves children as young as six weeks old to four years old.

Adkins shared that the group has worked to make the jobs have livable wages and benefits for employees, so they can serve the kids they need.

”I’m really passionate about helping educators, and that’s what my career has been,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of grant writing and fundraising, over the last 14 years I’ve raised over 125 million in competitive grants and donations. And that’s all helped educational causes like OVEC and previously for Jefferson County Public Schools. And the thing I love is to see how it helps teachers and how it helps other educators. And my vision that I’ve rolled out to our staff is that I want to make educators’ work more fulfilling and more sustainable.”

OVEC could serve more than 500 children within Jefferson County once they bring their other facilities to full speed.

They are currently working on renovations to open locations in Smoketown and Germantown sometime in the next few years.

The new facility has open availability for student enrollment and is actively hiring additional staff. For more information about enrollment and employment, click or tap here.

