StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

A few showers will slide through the area this midday/afternoon but the main line of rain will be roughly in the 5pm to 11pm window. It will be with that main batch that the wind gusts could reach as high as 40 mph at times. Especially over KY. The severe risk is low and main a damaging wind threat with the general gusts already so high, any enhancement with the heavier rain can push the gusts to severe limits. But that will be in isolated cases.

Rainfall amounts look higher west of I-65 on the order of .25 to .50″ with lower amounts east of I-65.

The wind may ease briefly late evening but will ramp back up to 25-30 mph into Wednesday Morning.

The video will cover all of this in much more detail.

