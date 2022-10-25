Suspect in two July gun violence cases arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in two July shootings, one of which was deadly.

D’Andre D. Swain, Jr., 18, of Louisville, was taken into custody October 24 without incident, according to LMPD.

The shooting happened July 15 in the area of 7th and Oak Streets. Officers found a woman who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The woman was rushed to UofL Hospital with critical injuries.

Surveillance video showed a man standing at the door of the woman’s car before he grabbed something from her and got into the back seat of a Honda Accord. The Accord had been reported stolen. The video shows the victim got out of her car and was outside the Accord standing near the area where Swain had gotten into the vehicle. The recording captured the sound of a single gunshot and shows the victim falling to the ground as the Accord leaves the scene.

The victim survived her wound and was interviewed by police after being discharged from the hospital. She told detectives Swain had taken her money bag containing her ID and phone.

The deadly shooting happened on the night of July 28 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place in the Jacobs neighborhood. Officers found a wounded man, identified in the arrest report as Tamal Woods, with multiple gunshot wounds. Woods was taken UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video once again led officers to Swain as the suspect. He, along with four other people, were seen getting to a KIA Soul in the Park Hill housing projects. That car was later seen on Georgetown Place. The KIA was driven past an apartment and multiple rounds were fired from the car. The gunfire struck Woods and endangered four people inside the apartment.

Swain was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on single counts of complicity to assault and robbery for the July 15 shooting. He is charged with complicity to murder, four counts of complicity to wanton endangerment, and one count of tampering with physical evidence in the July 28 homicide case.

Swain is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges today.

