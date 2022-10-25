Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is under arrest after two men had their throats cut when they were attacked from behind at Fourth Street Live.

Sean Coats, 37, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.

The attack happened just after midnight October 25. Court documents say after Coats given his Miranda rights, he identified himself on security video and admitted to attacking both men from behind using a knife to cut their throats.

Coats told officers he was coming down off a stimulant high.

One of the victims has been treated and released from the hospital. The second man is reported to be in serious condition.

Coats is set to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

