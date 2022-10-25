Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Health offering flu shots at Parkland location

UofL Health
UofL Health(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those in Louisville looking to get their flu vaccine can go to UofL Health’s Urgent Care Parkland location.

Nurses spoke on Tuesday about the importance of getting a flu shot as colder months approach. They also addressed concerns some may have about getting their flu shot and booster COVID shot around the same time.

“At the most, they might have, you know, after they get their flu vaccine, they might just kind of run a little low-grade fever type thing,” UofL nurse practitioner Dazia Dillard said. “But no, actually the CDC does not have any recommendations for getting both your booster and your flu vaccine.”

The Parkland location is open seven days a week, starting at 8 a.m.

