3-year-old takes on miniature form as a university drum major

From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in...
From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature form.(Lyndsai Montgomery)
By Rachel Jinright and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – A 3-year-old in Alabama went all out to show pride for his favorite team.

Last Friday was “Represent Your Favorite College Day” at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope.

From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature form.

Kai’s mom, Lyndsai Montgomery, told WSFA her son often refers to the ASU drum majors as the “Big Boys.”

Montgomery said he loves watching the ASU marching band and is enamored by their performances.

“Kai runs when he hears the band playing on YouTube,” Montgomery said. “He often says, ‘Mommy, I want to be a drum major like that.’”

Montgomery said she made every piece of the costume by hand.

“I really enjoyed making it for him. Seeing him light up to try and imitate their moves was priceless,” Montgomery added.

From the whistle down to the cap, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature form.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

