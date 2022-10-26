5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five men who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate have been arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana has been taken off the streets.

The suspects - Danny Medina, 44, of Louisville; Miguel A. Suarez, Sr., 44, of Los Angeles, California; Miguel Suarez, Jr, 24; Brian Chacon, 23, and Eduardo Rojas-Garcia, 24 - were arrested October 25 on charges of engaging in organized crime and trafficking in marijuana over five pounds.

Arrest reports say the men were transporting marijuana. Jeffersontown police stopped the men shortly after they left a home in the 1600 block of Ellwood Avenue in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood. At that time, officers recovered a large amount of cash.

A short time later Jeffersontown and Bardstown police executed search warrant at the Ellwood Avenue location along with another location in the 1100 block of Bardstown Road. Those searched led to the recovery of the marijuana, aong with several handguns, two rifles, a shotgun and another large amount of money.

All five have been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. They are scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

Jeffersontown police are referring questions about the case to Bardstown police.

