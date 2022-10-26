Contact Troubleshooters
Con Huevos! opens new location in Louisville

It's the fourth one for the Mexican restaurant.
By Olivia Russell and WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant is opening it’s fourth location after just seven years in business.

Con Huevos! now has a location at 2125 Hurstbourne Parkway.

Customers can get breakfast and lunch at all the locations and check out how the team makes Café con leche, a coffee popular in Mexico that will help you start your morning!

For more on Con Huevos! in Louisville, click or tap here.

