Con Huevos! opens new location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant is opening it’s fourth location after just seven years in business.

Con Huevos! now has a location at 2125 Hurstbourne Parkway.

Customers can get breakfast and lunch at all the locations and check out how the team makes Café con leche, a coffee popular in Mexico that will help you start your morning!

For more on Con Huevos! in Louisville, click or tap here.

