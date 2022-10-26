Decision 2022: 3 candidates vying to represent District 5 on JCPS board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you live immediately west of I-65 below West Louisville, odds are you’re in JCPS District 5.

Three people are on the ballot for that seat.

Incumbent Linda Duncan, who’s been on the board for 16 years, retired teacher Greg Puccetti, and youth minister Matt Singleton.

Greg Puccetti has made safety one of the cornerstones of his campaign for that seat.

He believes that it’s students’ poor behavior behind just safety problems and other issues in the system.

“Student discipline is the main cause for the teacher shortage and the bus driver shortage. I’m also a trained JCPS bus driver so I’ve been in the bus depot just like in the teacher lounge the main topic is student behavior,” said Puccetti.

He says it’s going to take years, but once students respect teachers and administrators, then they’ll begin to come back. Part of that solution involves more law enforcement on campus.

Here are Puccetti's answers to the questions that all JCPS board candidates were asked.

Linda Duncan, an educator for more than 30 years before joining the board, has represented the district since 2006.

She admits that behavior is an issue. There have already been a handful of guns found on students, but she believes some of the current safety plans are working.

“What we have to rely on is the system that we have in place right now where kids, and it seems to helping us to identify these situations, where the kids are going to safety administrators and reporting what they see,” said Duncan.

She would also like state lawmakers in Frankfort to help fund more safety officers for JCPS, the largest district in the state. Right now there are 30 safety officers for more than 150 campuses.

Here are Linda Duncan's answers to the same questions that every candidate received.

Matt Singleton entered the race after hearing about trouble in schools from the kids he ministers to.

Part of his plan to improve the district involves cutting the property tax and putting more money into teachers’ pockets instead of using funds for new buildings.

“Kids, yes they may like a nicer pretty building for a few hours, but what are they going home to? We gotta care about our economy because our economy is in the middle of a freefall right now and this could do a lot to change that situation and it would make us be more resourceful with what we have,” said Singleton.

Matt Singleton's answers to all of the candidate questions.

All candidates were asked the same seven questions. You can find the answers in their entirety in the videos throughout this article.

