Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Decision 2022: 3 candidates vying to represent District 5 on JCPS board

Linda Duncan, Greg Puccetti, and Matt Singleton are running for the District 5 JCPS seat.
Linda Duncan, Greg Puccetti, and Matt Singleton are running for the District 5 JCPS seat.(WAVE)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you live immediately west of I-65 below West Louisville, odds are you’re in JCPS District 5.

Three people are on the ballot for that seat.

Incumbent Linda Duncan, who’s been on the board for 16 years, retired teacher Greg Puccetti, and youth minister Matt Singleton.

Greg Puccetti has made safety one of the cornerstones of his campaign for that seat.

He believes that it’s students’ poor behavior behind just safety problems and other issues in the system.

“Student discipline is the main cause for the teacher shortage and the bus driver shortage. I’m also a trained JCPS bus driver so I’ve been in the bus depot just like in the teacher lounge the main topic is student behavior,” said Puccetti.

He says it’s going to take years, but once students respect teachers and administrators, then they’ll begin to come back. Part of that solution involves more law enforcement on campus.

Here are Puccetti's answers to the questions that all JCPS board candidates were asked.

Linda Duncan, an educator for more than 30 years before joining the board, has represented the district since 2006.

She admits that behavior is an issue. There have already been a handful of guns found on students, but she believes some of the current safety plans are working.

“What we have to rely on is the system that we have in place right now where kids, and it seems to helping us to identify these situations, where the kids are going to safety administrators and reporting what they see,” said Duncan.

She would also like state lawmakers in Frankfort to help fund more safety officers for JCPS, the largest district in the state. Right now there are 30 safety officers for more than 150 campuses.

Here are Linda Duncan's answers to the same questions that every candidate received.

Matt Singleton entered the race after hearing about trouble in schools from the kids he ministers to.

Part of his plan to improve the district involves cutting the property tax and putting more money into teachers’ pockets instead of using funds for new buildings.

“Kids, yes they may like a nicer pretty building for a few hours, but what are they going home to? We gotta care about our economy because our economy is in the middle of a freefall right now and this could do a lot to change that situation and it would make us be more resourceful with what we have,” said Singleton.

Matt Singleton's answers to all of the candidate questions.

All candidates were asked the same seven questions. You can find the answers in their entirety in the videos throughout this article.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Coats, 37, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder after...
Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack
Crews responded to the property around 2 p.m. Monday.
Crews called to fire in barn storing ammo in Southern Indiana
A drivers license photo from the State of Georgia that is believed to be the most recent photo...
Trash bags led to identification of suspects in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase
Murder defendant Paul Wade runs from family members chasing him
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

A plea agreement has been reached for 26 individuals who were charged with blocking the Second...
Protesters charged for blocking Second Street Bridge accept plea deal
LMPD says carjackings are down 13 percent from last year.
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
The boy was from Atlanta.
Trash bags led to identification of suspects in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase
Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
Indiana State Police update case of child found dead in suitcase
Junior Achievement back in person for inspire event
Junior Achievement back in person for inspire event