Decision 2022: Jeffersontown mayoral candidates divided on spending

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Jeffersontown, home to roughly 30,000 people, is in the market for a new mayor.

Their current mayor, Bill Dieruf, changed his sights and is running for Louisville mayor. Two candidates on the November ballot for Jeffersontown constituents are candidate Ray Perkins and candidate Carol Pike.

Perkins has served in the city council for 14 years. He said he joined because he wanted to increase his involvement in shaping the future of the Jeffersontown.

“I want to make sure we retain Jeffersontown as a safe, clean place to raise your family,” Perkins said. “I am not looking to fix a whole lot. Whether its local, federal or state, this election is about the economy. We don’t know where it is going to end up. We need to be careful about how we are spending out money.”

Pike said she supports the economic development plans coming to Jeffersontown.

She has served on the council for many years. She believes she is fit for the office of mayor due to her understanding processes involved in running a city.

“First of all, I have been three sitting mayors,” Pike said. “I have worked alongside of them for the last 40 years. I have been here for every monumental event that has taken place. I have dealing everyday process of the city hall and how is run.”

Pike supports the building of a new amphitheater and new headquarters for the police department. She sees the amphitheater as an attraction for more people to visit Jeffersontown.

“We have received enough money to pay for a new police headquarters and the amphitheater,” Pike said. “We do not have to make a loan. We have cash to pay for both. That is why I am for it. We need it to generate the people to come here. If the amphitheater is built and we have all these different venues, you are going to see people come from all over. People will walk from the amphitheater to eat, shop and stay here. That will be revenue for our residents.”

Perkins supports the addition of the amphitheater, but disagrees with the amount being spent.

“I think it is a great idea,” Perkins said. “But what they have done is spent $8 million for an amphitheater that is supposed to seat 5,000 and have 180 parking spaces. Where is everyone going to park? Are they going to park a mile or two away and walk or shuttle? That is expensive too. How much is it going to cost to maintain it?”

The two candidates are also divided on a new building for the police headquarters.

Pike believes the current building is outdated, and Perkins believes that it can be remodeled.

“I don’t think fancy buildings keep us safe,” Perkins said. “I think it’s the men and women in blue on the street doing their jobs that keeps us safe. If we can get more of them out there in the community, I think that is important. That is where we should be spending the money.”

“That building just needs to be torn down and rebuilt,” Pike said. “You just cannot put a band aid on it and hope it heals. That is why we want the best of the best for our police officers.”

Both candidates agree that safety is a priority for citizens and plan to address it various ways.

