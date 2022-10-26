FORECAST: Cloudy, cooler day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Breezy morning; gusts near 25 MPH

Highs near 70° to end the week

Showers possible Sunday and Halloween (Monday)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drizzle and light showers remain through the morning as an area of low pressure continues to roll by. Clouds and breezy conditions remain throughout most of the day, limiting afternoon highs to the 50s.

Clouds decrease across the region overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s and low 40s.

Abundant sunshine is expected Thursday. Tomorrow’s sun will help temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.

We’ll see some clouds overhead Thursday night. Expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Another system rolls in over the weekend; most of the rain is expected on Sunday. Some of the rain may last into Halloween; keep an eye on the forecast for trick-or-treaters.

