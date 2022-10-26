Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Cloudy, cooler day

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy morning; gusts near 25 MPH
  • Highs near 70° to end the week
  • Showers possible Sunday and Halloween (Monday)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drizzle and light showers remain through the morning as an area of low pressure continues to roll by. Clouds and breezy conditions remain throughout most of the day, limiting afternoon highs to the 50s.

Clouds decrease across the region overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s and low 40s.

Abundant sunshine is expected Thursday. Tomorrow’s sun will help temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.

We’ll see some clouds overhead Thursday night. Expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Another system rolls in over the weekend; most of the rain is expected on Sunday. Some of the rain may last into Halloween; keep an eye on the forecast for trick-or-treaters.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Most Read

Crews responded to the property around 2 p.m. Monday.
Crews called to fire in barn storing ammo in Southern Indiana
Sean Coats, 37, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder after...
Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack
Murder defendant Paul Wade runs from family members chasing him
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach
D'Andre D. Swain, Jr., 18, of Louisville, was taken into custody October 24 in connection with...
Suspect in two July gun violence cases arrested
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
Fern Creek homicide victim identified

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
2022
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/25
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/24
Clouds showing the appearance of breaking waves east of the continental divide in Colorado in...
Behind the Forecast: Kelvin-Helmholtz: Ocean-like waves in the sky